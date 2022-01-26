Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,619 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

