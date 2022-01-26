Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,611 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIB. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

CIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bancolombia stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.81%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

