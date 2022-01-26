Brickability Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.96 (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BRCK opened at GBX 96 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.91. Brickability Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07. The company has a market cap of £286.59 million and a PE ratio of 18.11.

Brickability Group Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

