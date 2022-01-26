Brickability Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.96 (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BRCK opened at GBX 96 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.91. Brickability Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 114 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07. The company has a market cap of £286.59 million and a PE ratio of 18.11.
Brickability Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.