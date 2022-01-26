Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bridgford Foods were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRID. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

NASDAQ BRID opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.25 and a beta of -0.29. Bridgford Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.