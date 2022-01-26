Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.57. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

