Britvic’s (BVIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($14.30) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BVIC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.30) to GBX 870 ($11.74) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($13.22) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.68) to GBX 945 ($12.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,005 ($13.56).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 880 ($11.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 726 ($9.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 912.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 932.46.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.13), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($340,217.89). Insiders have bought a total of 45 shares of company stock worth $40,785 over the last 90 days.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

