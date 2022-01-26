Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lowered by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $23.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.48. 26,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,319. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $603.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

