Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company's diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States."

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,843,000 after buying an additional 422,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after buying an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after buying an additional 4,145,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,695,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,874,000 after purchasing an additional 87,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

