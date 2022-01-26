Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.27. Brigham Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 457.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

MNRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. 4,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,266. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.62 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,454.41%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

