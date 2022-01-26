Brokerages Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). CareCloud reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.82 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of MTBC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 57,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,069. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $33,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,685. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

