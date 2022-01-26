Brokerages Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $906.43 Million

Brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to post $906.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $750.44 million. First Solar reported sales of $609.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.14.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $114,838,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $71,843,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after buying an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 120.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after buying an additional 566,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 38,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,373. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.28.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

