Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the highest is $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $17.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $34.30. 2,408,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

