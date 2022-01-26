Brokerages Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $4.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $14.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.74 to $14.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $10.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

DGX stock opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.90. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Amundi bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

