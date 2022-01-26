Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($2.06). Zillow Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on ZG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Shares of ZG traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. 817,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 32,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

