Brokerages Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce $38.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.50 billion to $39.99 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $33.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $133.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.30 billion to $136.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.62 billion to $165.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.34.

Shares of BABA opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $322.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.