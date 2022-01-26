Brokerages Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will post $960,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490,000.00 and the highest is $1.40 million. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,820%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 67,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,847. The firm has a market cap of $118.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90.

In related news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.