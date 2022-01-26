Brokerages Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce sales of $40.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $316.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $74.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $106.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 240.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.