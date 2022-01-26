Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

