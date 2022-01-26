Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.35. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FULT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

