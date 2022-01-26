Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$10.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report ($10.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($13.79) and the highest is ($8.78). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($23.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($60.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($65.67) to ($53.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($32.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($39.05) to ($27.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($22.81) EPS.

NBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 931.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $902.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.39.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

