Brokerages Expect Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sigma Lithium’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sigma Lithium.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGML shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $42,844,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ SGML opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $12.30.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.