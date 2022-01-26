Brokerages Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target at $22.60

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Agiliti stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,788 shares of company stock worth $5,207,094 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agiliti by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after buying an additional 84,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

