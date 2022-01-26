Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT at $2,749.04

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,749.04.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $62.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,391.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,945. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 254.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,321.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2,325.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $318,101,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

