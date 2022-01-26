Brokerages Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) PT at $188.57

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWDBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SWDBY traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,620. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.7125 per share. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

