Brokerages Set The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) PT at $451.50

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $451.50.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,819,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $389.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.29. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $359.84 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

