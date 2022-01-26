Brokerages Set Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Target Price at $76.66

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.66.

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13).

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

