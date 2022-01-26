Brokerages Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Price Target at $99.88

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after buying an additional 256,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

