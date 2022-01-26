Brokerages Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target at $149.00

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZD shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average is $117.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.32 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

