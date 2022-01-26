Brokers Issue Forecasts for Open Text Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Open Text in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Open Text has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

