Brokers Issue Forecasts for Syneos Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

