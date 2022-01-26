Brokers Offer Predictions for Tilly’s, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

TLYS opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 73.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.