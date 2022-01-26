Brokers Set Expectations for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.91. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on D. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 166.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

