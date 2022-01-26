Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

