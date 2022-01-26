BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) PT Lowered to $12.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49. BTRS has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $937.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.23.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BTRS by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of BTRS by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 177,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 144,281 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

