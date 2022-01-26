BTS Asset Management Inc. Takes $397,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 0.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,542,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. 89,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,879. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

