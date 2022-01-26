Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

