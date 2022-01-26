Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.31) to GBX 1,980 ($26.71) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($29.50).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,875.50 ($25.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,681.61 ($22.69) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($30.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,811.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,896.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

