Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.57. Burlington Stores reported earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,578,000.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $231.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.27. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $206.70 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

