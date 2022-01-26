Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.57. Burlington Stores reported earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,578,000.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $231.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.27. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $206.70 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

