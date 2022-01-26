Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.16. 39,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $553.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock worth $434,726 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 76.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 163.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.