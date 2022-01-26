Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Butterfly Network.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

BFLY opened at $5.61 on Friday. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

