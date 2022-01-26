Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,542. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

CADE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.