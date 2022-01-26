Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Cadence Design Systems worth $779,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

