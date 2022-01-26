Cadre Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

CDRE stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,534. Cadre has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15.

Get Cadre alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDRE. B. Riley began coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.