Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 15,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 517,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.25 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 2.50.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,806. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Caleres by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,535 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

