California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 12,739 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,739 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

