California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.74 Million Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAA opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 151.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average is $117.15.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

