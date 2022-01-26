California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.06 Million Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.65.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.89.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,885 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,388. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

