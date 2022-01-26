California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 495,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 205,514 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

