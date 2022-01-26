California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 654 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.39 and a 200 day moving average of $153.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.70 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

