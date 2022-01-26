California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,423 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BPOP opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.